YouTube removed a House Freedom Caucus-affiliated group’s page Monday without warning.

The public webpage for House Freedom Action’s YouTube profile sent to a generic page reading, “The page isn’t available” as of Monday evening.

The page served as a repository for ads that had been approved to run on television and, ironically, YouTube – where the group spent heavily during the 2024 election cycle. The group’s YouTube page is a valuable tool for the group to promote itself and its members to donors and the public.

“This isn’t the first time Marc Elias and the Democrat slime machine have tried muzzling and removing House Freedom Action ads from TV, radio stations, and social media,” HFA’s political director, Allison Weisenberger, told Breitbart. “During this fall’s elections, HFA’s ads were so effective and vicious in exposing left-wing Democrat candidates that Elias sent threatening letters to TV stations demanding removal of our ads. His censorship wasn’t successful.”

The private profile of the page included a message reading “[y]our channel, House Freedom Action, wasn’t following our policy on Spam, deceptive practices and scams,” according to screenshots first obtained by Breitbart News. “We removed it to protect our community.”

When a private user clicked the option to begin reviewing the issue, another message read, “[w]e’ll help you figure out what went wrong, and how you might be able to resolve it,” according to another screenshot. “First, check out the reason we removed your channel. After you’ve had a chance to review, you can decide whether to appeal.”

YouTube, owned by Big Tech giant Google, did not provide more information other than the vague allegation that the group’s videos included “spam, deceptive practices and scams.”

“The fact is, every single word in our ads are true,” Weisenberger told Breitbart. “The truth hurts. YouTube was happy to take HFA money in the fall, but in removing our account from their platform, they’ve caved to Elias’ muzzling campaign.”

“America elected Donald Trump. It’s time to stop the madness,” she continued. “The left is frustrated and hysterical. We expect more of this irrational behavior as President Trump and the House Freedom Caucus work night and day to take our country back and Make America Great Again.”

House Freedom Action is a Super PAC affiliated with the House Freedom Caucus, which claims many of the most conservative members of the House of Representatives.

