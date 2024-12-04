Report: DOGE Should Target $20 Billion Spent on the United Nations

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy of the unofficial Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) should target the $20 billion spent by U.S. taxpayers on the United Nations, which often acts directly against American interests.

Three “Annes” — Anne Bayefsky, Anne Herzberg, and Anne Herzog — write at Fox News that Musk and Ramaswamy can kill two birds with one stone, saving money for taxpayers while also strengthening U.S. foreign policy.

They write:

In the search to eliminate waste and unaccountable spending, a $20 billion annual savings plan is immediately available to incoming President Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE): American taxpayer dollars flowing to the United Nations. Each year the U.S. provides nearly a quarter of the U.N.’s total expenses, including assessed or mandatory “regular” funding of more than $3 billion and voluntary contributions that have vacillated between $10 and $15 billion in each of the past two years. Taking into account in-kind support services, the total is likely even higher. U.N. demands and U.S. subsidies have ballooned, with U.S. payouts almost doubling over the last decade. … At the heart of the U.N. financial structure lies the bad idea that the United States must pay for whatever abomination it votes against. Fans call it burden-sharing. We pay for what we don’t like, and other countries help pay for our priorities. The truth is that the end product doesn’t shake out on the plus side either for American national interests or taxpayer pocketbooks.

Read the full article here.

The Biden-Harris administration restored funding to UN bodies that the Trump administration had withheld, like the UN Reliew and Works Agency (UNRWA), later linked to the October 7 terror attack.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days, available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency, now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.