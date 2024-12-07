A Special VIP Event with Dr. Sebastian Gorka at the Breitbart Fight Club: Evaluating the Terror Threat

On Monday, December 9, at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, please join us in the Breitbart Fight Club for a VIP online roundtable discussion with Dr. Sebastian Gorka, who was just named the White House deputy assistant to the president and senior director of counterterrorism. Gorka was previously a strategist to the president in the first Trump administration and served as national security editor for Breitbart News.

Gorka will be joined by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow and Washington Bureau Chief Matt Boyle for an interactive conversation where Founders of the Breitbart Fight Club can watch and ask LIVE questions to be part of the event. The topic promises to be incisive and eye-opening as Gorka will explain how the terror threat to America is the greatest it’s ever been.

It’s not too late to join the Fight Club and become a Founding Member, which gives you VIP access to this and all Founders’ Roundtable events. You just need to join as an annual member at the “Middleweight” level or above.

For the Fight Club’s inaugural pre-election VIP event, Founding Members were treated to cutting edge insights from Breitbart senior editors including #1 NYT bestselling author Peter Schweizer, Economics Editor John Carney, Washington Bureau Chief Matt Boyle, and Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow. Here are just a few thoughts of participants who interacted:

Click here to join the Breitbart Fight Club.

Select “Middleweight” or higher and pay on an annual basis to knock out annoying ads and get access to:

And, of course, you’ll get the obligatory coffee mug:

And this rocks glass:

So, you can start and end your day with Breitbart.