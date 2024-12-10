Fact Check: Media, Dems Falsely Claim Kash Patel Has ‘Enemies List’

CLAIM: The mainstream media and Democrats have asserted that President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for director of the FBI, Kash Patel, has an “enemies list.”

VERDICT: FALSE. While Patel’s book lists “Members of the Executive Branch Deep State,” it is not an “enemies list” and the words “enemies list” is absent and not mentioned. It is an appendix of names for a book about bad government actors.

Outlets such as the New York Times and the New Republic have claimed that Patel “has an enemies list” and that President Joe Biden “should pardon everyone on it.”

In an opinion article from the New York Times, titled “Trump’s F.B.I. Pick Has an Enemies List. Biden Should Pardon Everyone on It,” Michelle Goldberg writes that in Patel’s book, Government Gangsters: The Deep State, the Truth, and the Battle for Our Democracy, Patel “lists” 60 names of people “in a useful alphabetized appendix.”

The article notes that Patel’s book “purports to show how government employees who defied Trump constitute a shadowy cabal that is ‘the most dangerous threat to our democracy.'”

Some names listed include former House Speaker Paul Ryan, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, former Trump administration official and The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, as well as Vice President Kamala Harris and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

