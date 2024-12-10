The MAGA right’s celebration of Marine veteran Daniel Penny’s acquittal “reveals its sick nature,” according to the left-leaning New Republic, which lambasted conservatives for “rejoicing” over the final verdict.

In an essay published Monday, titled “MAGA’s Reaction to Daniel Penny Verdict Reveals Its Sick Nature,” the New Republic (TNR) attacked the right for celebrating Penny’s acquittal in the death of Jordan Neely:

Penny, who is white, put Neely, a Black man, in a chokehold for six minutes while other train passengers captured the incident on film. Penny’s lawyers argued that he believed Neely was a volatile, mentally ill man who posed a threat to the public. Neely was unarmed and had a muffin in his pocket, but Penny quickly became a hero to the right wing.

Drawing parallels to figures like Kyle Rittenhouse and George Zimmerman, the piece accuses conservatives of embracing a glorification of violence, while asserting that the reaction mirrors cases where conservatives “lionized” those who acted out of “racism.”

“In all three cases, the perpetrator was lionized by the far right as making justified killings against criminals, rather than enacting vigilante justice fueled by racism,” it claims.

The essay highlights social media posts from prominent conservatives, including President Donald Trump staffer Dan Scavino, who wrote, “Justice has prevailed,” and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who called the verdict “clearly the just and correct” outcome.

The left-wing magazine depicted such responses as evidence of the right’s “sick nature.”

REACTIONS

However, the article quickly drew backlash online, with critics accusing the New Republic of divisiveness and misrepresentation.

One accused TNR of a “deliberate mis-portrayal” of the “killing,” while another celebrated the outcome as a fair end to a trial marred by “Bragg’s racist corruption.”

One user highlighted Neely’s extensive criminal record as evidence supporting Penny’s actions.

Another accused TNR of racial bias, questioning, “Why does the Left have to see everything through a racial lens? It is so damaging to our society.”

Another defended Penny as a hero who acted to protect public safety, rejecting claims of racial animus.

“Your white hate reveals its sick nature,” replied one user.

“I’m a liberal registered Democrat, and I’m celebrating the justified acquittal,” wrote another.

“Everyone except for the far left is celebrating justice,” another user insisted.

VERDICT

The matter follows a New York City jury finding Daniel Penny, 26, not guilty of criminally negligent homicide on Monday in the death of Jordan Neely during a subway altercation last year, concluding a highly publicized trial.

Penny’s defense argued he acted to protect himself and others from a volatile situation on the subway, challenging claims that his actions caused Neely’s death.

CBS News reported that Penny pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide, with jurors ultimately acquitting him after deliberating for over 20 hours, following testimony from more than 40 witnesses and arguments that he acted to protect subway passengers from an outburst by Neely.

In response, Republican leaders across the nation expressed support, praising the decision while condemning the charges as politically motivated.