Nearly 38,000 Chinese illegal aliens remain living across the United States despite having been ordered deported by a federal immigration judge, a new report details.

The figures, obtained and published by Fox News’s Bill Melugin, show several tens of thousands of illegal aliens living in the U.S. from adversarial countries even as federal immigration judges have required the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to deport them.

For instance, some 37,908 Chinese; 2,618 Iranian; 7,760 Pakistani; 1,708 Afghan; and 22,749 Venezuelan illegal aliens are still in the U.S. after having been found to have no legitimate asylum claims and thus ordered deported.

House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Green (R-TN) said President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have “hamstrung ICE’s ability to detain and remove those here illegally — even those who have been ordered to be removed by immigration judges.”

Similarly, more than 32,000 Haitians, nearly 18,000 Indians, over 38,000 Brazilians, almost 4,000 Mauritanians, and nearly 1,000 Uzbeks are in the U.S. despite final deportation orders.

The figures show that the overwhelming majority of the more than 1.4 million illegal aliens still in the U.S. but ordered deported are from Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras. Close to a million of these ordered-deported illegal aliens are from these four countries.

None of the 1.4 million illegal aliens are detained by ICE agents as of last month despite thousands of available detention beds, already funded by Congress.

In one such document published by Melugin, ICE officials claim the agency is “unable to provide a list of case-specific reasons why the agency is unable to remove certain noncitizens on the non-detained docket with final orders.”

“It is absolutely critical that Congress fully supports the incoming Trump administration’s efforts to undo this damage and once again enforce our immigration laws and secure our borders,” Green said.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.