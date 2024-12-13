Report: Donald Trump to Meet with Pete Hegseth at Army-Navy Game

President-elect Donald Trump and his pick to serve as defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, will meet at the Army-Navy game on Saturday, a report Thursday notes.

The Washington Post reports Trump was expected to attend the game, which will take place in Landover, Md., outside of Washington, D.C. The outlet cited anonymous sources close to Hegseth to claim the two will come together with sport as the backdrop.

The president has already made clear his continued support for Hegseth as nominee, using a social media post to say he is doing “very well.”

Hegseth, a former Army National Guard officer, has been meeting with senators on Capitol Hill in the past week to build on previous shows of support.

His active lobbying has helped woo senators to support him to lead the Pentagon.

While his confirmation is not assured he is on more stable ground than he was late last week.

“We Need a Drill Sergeant” Sen. Tuberville Supports Pete Hegseth for Defense Secretary

The Army-Navy game meet-up will come just days after ProPublica, a nonprofit news outlet that boasts digging deep into “important issues,” nearly published a false news story about Hegseth not being accepted to West Point but was deterred only after Hegseth sent them his letter of admission, as Breitbart News reported.

Hegseth will reportedly attend Saturday’s game at the Washington Commanders stadium in a Maryland suburb of Washington with Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL), who was tapped to be Trump’s national security adviser.