Michael McCaul Claims Aircraft Flying over Country Are Chinese ‘Spy Drones’

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul (R-TX) on Tuesday said “based on my experience,” the aircraft flying over the country are Chinese “spy drones.”

“We need to identify who is behind these drones. My judgment based on my experience is that those that are over our military sites are adversarial and most likely are coming from the People’s Republic of China,” McCaul told reporters on Tuesday.

“I believe they’re spy drones and the PRC and Communist China is very good at this stuff. We know they bought land around military bases. This would be very consistent with their policy over the past couple years,” the Texas Republican continued.

“They seem to think that most of them are American-based commercial. It’s the ones over the military bases that I can’t explain and they can’t either,” McCaul added.

The House Foreign Affairs chairman chided the Biden administration for telling lawmakers that they do not know who is operating the drones, many of whom are flying over military bases.

These unidentified aircraft have reportedly flown above New Jersey’s Picatinny Arsenal and the Naval Weapons Station Earle.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the Department of Defense (DOD) released a joint statement on Monday declaring that drones flying over the state pose no national security threat.

Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ) told Breitbart News on Tuesday that he plans to introduce legislation to combat the drone issue by empowering state power to take down drones.

President-elect Donald Trump on Monday said that President Joe Biden and his administration had orchestrated a cover-up.

“Look, our military knows where they took off from — if it’s a garage, they can go right into that garage. They know where it came from and where it went, and for some reason, they don’t want to comment,” Trump said.

“And I think they’d be better off saying what it is. Our military knows and our president knows. And for some reason, they want to keep people in suspense,” the incoming 47th president remarked.

“I can’t imagine it’s the enemy,” Trump said. “Because if it was the enemy, they’d blast it out — even if they were late, they’d blast it. Something strange is going on. For some reason they don’t want to tell the people, and they should.”

