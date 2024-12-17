The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), and the Department of Defense (DOD) released a joint statement on Monday saying the drones currently seen over New Jersey pose no national security threat.

The joint statement said over one million drones are “lawfully registered with the FAA in the United States” adding over thousands of commercial, hobbyist and law enforcement drones fly use American airspace daily.

FBI has received tips of more than 5,000 reported drone sightings in the last few weeks with approximately 100 leads generated, and the federal government is supporting state and local officials in investigating these reports. Consistent with each of our unique missions and authorities, we are quickly working to prioritize and follow these leads. We have sent advanced detection technology to the region. And we have sent trained visual observers.

The joint statement reiterated current evidence shows that the drone sightings include a “combination of lawful commercial drones, hobbyist drones, and law enforcement drones, as well as manned fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, and stars mistakenly reported as drones.”

More importantly, all four departments said the drones pose no national security or public safety risk while recognizing the concern that communities feel. Regarding drones that may have been seen over military facilities in New Jersey and other parts of the area, the statement said that such “sightings near or over DoD installations are not new.”

“DoD takes unauthorized access over its airspace seriously and coordinates closely with federal, state, and local law enforcement authorities, as appropriate. Local commanders are actively engaged to ensure there are appropriate detection and mitigation measures in place,” it said.

The Pentagon previouslyu denied claims that alleged drone sightings over areas like New Jersey are foreign-controlled while also denying they are controlled by the U.S. military.

“The Pentagon has stated that the mystery drones flying over parts of New Jersey and the northeast U.S. in recent weeks are not controlled by the U.S. military but also not believed to be controlled by foreign entities,” noted the report. “Despite these claims, the Pentagon can’t say just who actually is in control of the drones causing havoc and concern along the Atlantic coast.”

The White House has maintained the drones pose no national security threat.

