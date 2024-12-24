All American Airlines flights were grounded in the U.S. early Tuesday morning after the carrier reported a technical issue affecting its entire system with millions traveling for the Christmas break.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered the flight grounding as a safety precaution. The grounding order applies to all airports.

AP reports the company has not issued a press release explaining the issue and an email was not immediately returned.

A post on the FAA website acknowledged the airline’s request for a “nationwide groundstop” for all American Airlines planes and their subsidiary airlines.

The groundings couldn’t come at a worse time for the millions of travelers expected to fly over the next 10 days.

The Transportation Security Administration expects to screen 40 million passengers over the Christmas holidays and through January 2.

More to come…