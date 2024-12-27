A majority do not believe Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) should remain Speaker of the House, an AmericaFest straw poll revealed.

Charlie Kirk, founder and CEO of Turning Point USA, posted the results from the straw poll conducted at the convention, which took place December 19-22, 2024, at the Phoenix Convention Center.

According to the survey’s results, only 22 percent approve of Johnson, who recently came under fire for his failure to negotiate a sound spending deal on behalf of Republicans. Most, 62 percent, disapprove of his performance as Speaker.

The straw poll also asked attendees, “Do you think Mike Johnson should remain Speaker of the U.S. House?”

Most, 58.8 percent, said that he should not remain Speaker, and only 13.7 percent believe he should remain Speaker. Over one-quarter, 27.5 percent, remain unsure:

This coincides with the results of a Rasmussen Reports poll, which found that just 38 percent view Johnson at least somewhat favorably — down from 44 percent who viewed him favorably in April.

As Breitbart News detailed:

Of that 38 percent, only 14 percent have a “very” favorable impression. Another 36 percent have at least a somewhat unfavorable view of Johnson. Of those, 19 percent view him “very” unfavorably. Another 27 percent remain unsure. … When asked if Johnson is better or worse than the most recent speakers of the House — the last being Kevin McCarthy — 41 percent across the board said he is “about the same,” while 24 percent said he is worse and 20 percent said better. A plurality of Democrats, Republicans, and independents believe Johnson is “about the same,” but another 33 percent of Democrats said Johnson is worse. Twenty-six percent of independents and 13 percent of Republicans agree.

Johnson’s Speakership hangs in the balance after initially negotiating a disastrous 1,537-page continuing resolution (CR), full of pork, which included a pay raise for members of Congress.

The spending deal infuriated many conservatives in both the House and Senate, and the deal lawmakers finally landed was still viewed as a gift to Democrats, as not one of them opposed it.

“I will vote for someone other than Mike Johnson,” Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) reiterated this week.

“I’m not persuaded by the ‘Hurry up and elect him so we can certify the election on J6’ argument,” the congressman continued, adding that a “weak legislative branch, beholden to the swamp, will not be able to achieve the mandate voters gave Trump and Congress in November”:

Other members have hinted they could be open to supporting someone else on January 3, as well.