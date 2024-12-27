Poll: Mike Johnson’s Favorability Drops as Speakership Hangs in the Balance

Speaker Mike Johnson’s (R-LA) favorability has fallen six points since April, a recently released poll from Rasmussen Reports found.

The survey asked 1,454 U.S. likely voters to give their impression of Johnson. Across the board, just 38 percent said they view him at least somewhat favorably — down from 44 percent who said the same in April.

Of that 38 percent, only 14 percent have a “very” favorable impression. Another 36 percent have at least a somewhat unfavorable view of Johnson. Of those, 19 percent view him “very” unfavorably. Another 27 percent remain unsure.

Just a quarter of Democrats have at least a somewhat favorable view of Johnson, as do 54 percent of Republicans and 35 percent of independents

Forty-eight percent of Democrats have at least a somewhat unfavorable view, along with 20 percent of Republicans and 38 percent of independents.

When asked if Johnson is better or worse than the most recent speakers of the House — the last being Kevin McCarthy — 41 percent across the board said he is “about the same,” while 24 percent said he is worse and 20 percent said better. A plurality of Democrats, Republicans, and independents believe Johnson is “about the same,” but another 33 percent of Democrats said Johnson is worse. Twenty-six percent of independents and 13 percent of Republicans agree.

The survey was taken December 22-23 and 26, 2024, and has a +/- 3 percent margin of error.

It follows Johnson delivering an early Christmas gift to Democrats with a final spending bill that not one of them opposed.

As Breitbart News’s Bradley Jaye reported:

The third time was a charm for Johnson, whose funding bill negotiated with Democrats collapsed earlier this week after Republicans from all ideological corners opposed the substance and style of the deal Johnson negotiated. Republican lawmakers blasted Johnson for negotiating that bill with Democrats and cutting his own members out, for attaching an astonishing amount of Democrat priorities to what was characterized as a continuing resolution, and for dropping the bill in their laps at the last minute. Those concerns with Johnson’s leadership style will not disappear ahead of a January 3, 2025, roll call vote on the House floor for Speaker.

While some lawmakers have hinted that they are open to supporting someone other than Johnson in the quickly approaching Speakership vote on January 3, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) is by far the most vocal, making it clear that Johnson will not have his support.

“I will vote for someone other than Mike Johnson. I’m not persuaded by the ‘Hurry up and elect him so we can certify the election on J6’ argument,” the congressman said, sharing a poll in which most respondents say members of Congress should support someone else.

“A weak legislative branch, beholden to the swamp, will not be able to achieve the mandate voters gave Trump and Congress in November,” the congressman added.