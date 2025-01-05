Report: Justin Trudeau to Step Down as Party Leader this Week

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will reportedly resign from his position as party leader this week amid conservative opposition and dismal approval ratings.

According to the Globe and Mail, three sources confirmed that Trudeau will step down this week ahead of a national caucus meeting on Wednesday.

“Justin Trudeau is expected to announce as early as Monday that he will resign as Liberal Party Leader, three sources said Sunday, as the Prime Minister faces a caucus revolt and dismal public opinion polls that show his party will likely be swept out of power by Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives,” noted the outlet.

“One of the sources, who spoke recently to the Prime Minister, said Mr. Trudeau realizes he needs to make a statement before he meets the Liberal caucus so it doesn’t look like he was forced out by his own MPs,” it added.

The sources added that the Liberal Party national executive, which decides on leadership issues, remains unsure as to what they will do to replace Trudeau after he steps down as party leader, saying it remains “unclear whether he will leave immediately or stay on as Prime Minister until a new leader is selected.” Since deciding to step down, Trudeau’s advisers have reportedly been pondering whether he can remain prime minister while a new party leader is selected. At least one source told the Globe and Mail that Trudeau will remain as prime minister until a new leader is chosen.

As Breitbart News reported in December, Trudeau’s government has been on the brink of collapse due to opposition both within and outside his party after facing no-confidence votes for several months, which resulted in the resignation of his deputy prime minister and minister of finance, Chrystia Freeland.

“Freeland, long seen as one of Trudeau’s most stalwart supporters, shocked the Canadian political scene by abruptly resigning,” Breitbart News reported at the time. “She said Trudeau wanted her to give up her post as finance minister and accept another Cabinet position, but she felt resigning completely was the only ‘honest and viable path’ she could take.”

“Freeland and Trudeau were feuding about fiscal policy, particularly Trudeau’s mad rush to spend money in a bid to shore up his collapsing popularity with voters,” it added. “In her resignation letter, Freeland dismissed Trudeau’s spending binge as a haphazard collection of ‘costly political gimmicks’ that Canada could not afford in the face of tariff threats from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.”

In September of last year, the calls for Trudeau to resign steadily increased after his party lost a “safe seat” in Montreal, with polls at the time showing that “Pierre Poilievre and his Conservative Party would obliterate the Liberal Party if the election were held today.” As the months pushed on, Trudeau attempted to address some of the concerns facing his citizens and even proposed putting a temporary cut to legal immigration by 20 percent.

“Trudeau’s political rivals say the cutback is too little and too late, amid the expanding poverty, housing spikes, birth-rate reductions, and stalled productivity caused by Trudeau’s agreement with consumer-economy investors to import many millions of desperate workers, poor Indian consumers, and apartment-sharing renters,” Breitbart News noted at the time.

