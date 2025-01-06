Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 681: Rep. Riley Moore on His First Days in Congress as Part of the MAGA Coalition

Host Mike Slater discusses the Democrats’ January 6 narrative and debunks the left’s efforts to frame it as akin to 9/11. Then, a new member of Congress, Rep. Riley Moore (R-WV), joins Slater to discuss his first days on the job and what he hopes to accomplish as part of the new MAGA coalition in the House.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

