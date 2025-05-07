Exclusive Details: Dr. Gorka on How Trump Is Besting Media with ‘Shock and Awe’ Strategy

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Dr. Sebastian Gorka, Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Counterterrorism at the National Security Council discussed the Trump media strategy.

Gorka said that while he was waiting to do an interview, there was “another correspondent in the next booth, waiting to do her [report], and it’s one of the alphabet soup, legacy cable news channels. And, clearly, this woman doesn’t understand that canvas is not sound-deadening, and she’s talking to her producer back in New York through her earpiece, and she goes, I don’t know. I can’t keep up with them. … It’s like Schwarzkopf in ’91, shock and awe.”

