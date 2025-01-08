A preemptive pardon of Dr. Anthony Fauci, who was largely the face of the made-up social distancing rule, extended masking — sometimes double masking — and vaccine mandates during the coronavirus pandemic, would incriminate everyone if it were accepted, Andrew Huff, author of The Truth About Wuhan: How I Uncovered the Biggest Lie in History, told Breitbart News Saturday.

“At best, Dr Fauci is guilty of 25 million counts of negligent criminal homicide,” Huff explained. “So they knew that the Wuhan Institute of Virology was a leaky lab, but they allowed the research to go on. They illegally exported the technology. They didn’t have the proper safety controls in place from a risk management perspective on the United States side and with the contractors involved with this research.”

“All of this is illegal,” he said, explaining that if someone accepts a presidential pardon, it is essentially an admission of guilt of the crimes.

“So in U.S. law, if the president issues a pardon to someone, and the person accepts the pardon, it’s an admission of guilt of the crimes. And if you look at all the individuals involved with the cover up, the export of this technology, that is a violation of the RICO Act,” Huff said.

“And you can use, you know, basically the same kind of criminal process and prosecution that they use against mobsters to go after someone like Anthony Fauci and all his conspirators,” he explained.

“So even if they pardon Anthony Fauci, if he accepts the pardon, it then incriminates everyone involved in the RICO, and they’re all guilty,” Huff revealed. “So you know, if they go and they pardon Anthony Fauci with a blanket pardon, he accepts it, well, he condemns everyone else in the government who’s, who is involved in this operation.”

Huff’s remarks came ahead of Biden’s interview with USA Today, where he confirmed that he is still considering a pardon of Fauci.

According to the outlet:

Biden said he is considering preemptive pardons for public figures such as former Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney and former senior health official Dr. Anthony Fauci who have been threatened with investigation and prosecution by incoming president Donald Trump.

In the interview, USA Today’s Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page said, “Mr. President, your term is not over yet. You’re still doing things every day. Some of your supporters have encouraged you to issue preemptive pardons to people like Liz Cheney and Anthony Fauci, who Trump has threatened to target. Will you do that?”

“Well, a little bit of it depends on who he puts in what positions,” Biden replied:

If in fact, he… Here’s how… I was very straightforward with Trump when he got elected. I invited him immediately to the White House. I spent two hours with him. He talked about, he was very complimentary about some of the economic things I had done. And he talked about — he thought I was leaving with a good record, kind of thing. I tried to make it clear that there was no need, and it was counterintuitive for his interest to go back and try to settle scores.

Biden said President-elect Donald Trump did not give him an answer on what he planned to do. Rather, he said Trump just listened.

“So you haven’t decided yet. You’re still assessing this issue?” Page asked, referencing potential pardons for the likes of Fauci.

“Well, no, I have not,” he admitted. “For example, I think there are certain people like, if he were to, I don’t want to name their names. I’ll tell you off the record. [REDACTED]. But there are other parties that we’re following through on to determine that, rectifying some of the, correcting powder-cocaine difference, things like that.”

