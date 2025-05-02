Maine Teacher Calls for Secret Service to ‘Take Out’ Trump & Members of His Administration

A Maine high school teacher called on the U.S. Secret Service to “take out” President Donald Trump and members of his administration in a series of Facebook posts, adding that she would do it herself if she could. “I believe Trump and every sycophant he has surrounded himself with needs to die,” the teacher said, before comparing the president to Adolf Hitler.

JoAnna St. Germain, an English teacher at Waterville High School in Maine, called on the U.S. Secret Service to “take out” Trump and “every single person who supports” his agenda — which was mandated by the American people — suggesting that her violent rhetoric is justified by claiming the president is actually a dictator.

“The Secret Service has the perfect opportunity, if they choose to step up and take it. You are the ones with power. Coordinate. Take out every single person who supports Trump’s illegal, immoral, unconstitutional acts,” St. Germain began in a Tuesday Facebook post.

The English teacher then appeared to try to justify her call to “take out” President Trump and his supporters by bizarrely suggesting it would somehow mean avoiding “a civil war.”

St. Germain went on to claim that she is “not talking about assassinating a president,” before claiming that Trump — who won the 2024 election in a landslide victory that included securing not only the Electoral College, but the popular vote and every swing state in the country — was not elected by the American people and is therefore a “fascist” dictator.

“I’m not talking about assassinating a president. A president is a person duly elected by the American people. Tr*mp has shamelessly bragged openly about stealing the election. He is making plans to give himself a third term,” the high school teacher said.

“I’m talking about Americans recognizing a fascist dictatorship and standing against it,” St. Germain continued. “Secret Service, you are Americans. My beloved military, you are Americans. We, the people, are counting on you.”

The English teacher then suggested that she herself would “take out” Trump and those around him if she could.

“If I had the skill set required, I would take them out myself,” St. Germain said. “I’m making this post public for a reason, I promise you. Don’t waste time wondering if I’m okay. I’m not. If you’re okay, you’re lying to yourself.”

St. Germain’s violent rhetoric has since gotten the attention of local law enforcement and the Secret Service, according to a report by Bangor Daily News.

“Rest assured that we have collaborated with our partners in federal law enforcement and at the school to ensure the safety of everyone in the community, especially our young people,” the Waterville Police Department told the newspaper.

But so far, the high school teacher does not appear to regret her call for violence, given that as of Friday morning, the post is still publicly available, and is even pinned to the top of her Facebook page.

Additionally, St. Germain stood by her rhetoric in several follow-up posts, one of which included her attempt to clarify that she wasn’t saying Trump voters should be killed, but rather, those who work in the president’s administration must be “held accountable.”

“I am so sorry you took that post to mean that all Republicans should die,” she said in a Wednesday follow-up post, adding, “I meant that those in the room with Trump, who are permitting and approving his egregious actions, need to be held accountable.”

In another follow-up post, St. Germain insisted, “I’m not backtracking, I am clarifying. Trump is an immoral dictator wannabe. He needs to have a conversation with Jesus.”

“You illiterate bums, oh my gosh. I posted knowing I’d likely lose my job and benefits. I have zero shame about what I’ve said. I’m not backtracking a single thing,” the teacher continued in another Wednesday Facebook post.

“I believe Trump and every sycophant he has surrounded himself with — needs to die,” St. Germain continued. “I believe this with the same forceful belief that Hitler and his sycophants needed to die, before they murdered 6 million innocent Jewish persons.”

You illiterate bums, oh my gosh. I posted knowing I’d likely lose my job and benefits.I have zero shame about what… Posted by JoAnna St. Germain on Wednesday, April 30, 2025

“I’m not sorry. I’m not backtracking. I said what I said and I meant it,” the teacher reiterated in another post.

“People are quite angry with me for stating openly that Trump and his cronies need to die,” St. Germain continued in yet another Facebook post, adding, “Gosh, I fear I may have ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’!”

The high school teacher went on to declare, “Fuck fascism,” among a slew of other sentiments.

“If you’re mad at this post, knowing that I just threw away a decade of experience teaching the truth, fully knowing that my superintendent will have to fire me? If you’re mad that I’m speaking truth to power? Fuck you,” St. Germain added.

Waterville Public Schools Superintendent Peter Hallen told parents in the Waterville community that he was made aware of “a social media post allegedly made by a Waterville Public Schools staff member,” according to an email obtained by The Maine Wire.

“Please know that I have taken steps to ensure everyone’s safety and am, along with the appropriate authorities, actively investigating the incident,” Hallen continued.

“While I cannot comment on personnel matters, I assure you that due process and the safety of our students and staff are my highest priority,” the Superintendent asserted.

Hallen also noted the large volume of calls he has received about the situation, and apologized for not being able to respond to all of them, “because our focus is on the matter at hand.”

A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, meanwhile told Bangor Daily News that the Secret Service has also been made aware of St. Germain’s social media posts.

“As a matter of practice we do not comment on matters involving protective intelligence,” the DHS spokesperson said.

