Canadian ‘Super Scooper’ Aircraft Grounded After Colliding with Drone over Los Angeles Wildfires

A Canadian “Super Scooper” aircraft fighting the Palisades fire in Los Angeles had to be grounded Thursday after it hit a civilian drone in the smoke-filled skies above the blaze, local fire department officials said.

CNN reports the specifically designed CL-415 firefighting planes are used to scoop up more than 1,500 gallons of ocean water to drop on active fires. Two have been leased by L.A. County to help current operations.

The plane in question, Quebec 1, “sustained wing damage and remains grounded and out of service,” Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Erik Scott said, adding there were no reported injuries.

In a statement, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed the aircraft landed safely, while LA County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone told the LA Times that it was damaged in the encounter on Thursday.

“We hit a drone this afternoon — first one,” Marrone said.

Fire services have been operating two Canadair CL-415 firefighting aircraft as well as several other aircraft to try to try and stem the fires racing across Southern California.

“Flying a drone near a wildfire is dangerous and can cost lives,” the FAA said in its statement, adding it’s a federal crime to interfere with firefighting efforts on public lands, punishable by up to a year in prison.

There’s also a civil penalty of up to $75,000 for drone operators who interfere with emergency and wildfire responders during temporary flight restrictions, it said.