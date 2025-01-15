Trump Inauguration Attendees in for a Frigid Day in D.C.

Those attending the inauguration for President-elect Donald Trump on Monday, January 20, look to be in for quite the chilly day in the nation’s capital, according to current weather forecasts.

Fox 5 noted there could be a “slight” chance of lingering snow showers as a system moves through the area over the eventful weekend. Nevertheless, attendees should still plan to bundle up, as frigid temperatures are expected.

The Weather Channel forecast, at the time of this writing, describes the day as “very cold” with a high of 26°. The temperature is expected to be lower than that at the time of Trump’s inauguration at noon. Wind chill will also be a factor, as the Weather Channel predicts 10 to 20 mph winds that day, bringing the wind chill to the low 20s or less.

The low is expected to be 11° that day.

“Be sure to stay bundled up if you are attending any outdoor events or the swearing in ceremony as frost bite can set in after 30 minutes of exposure,” FOX 5 cautioned.

The National Weather Service is in agreement and warned that the wind chill could be even lower.

“Northwest winds gusting to around 20 mph brings wind chills in the single digits (negative teens for the mountains) by late Sunday night into Monday morning,” it warned.

“Seriously #frigid, but bright for Inauguration of the 47th President of the United States here in DC Monday,” meteorologist Jonathan Myers for Washington, DC’s CBS Affiliate, WUSA, said on social media.

“Temperatures 20 to 25 at Noon and single digits/teens for wind chills. Worst case scenario, there could even be a couple inches of snow to wake up to!” he added.

Attendees are encouraged to equip themselves with multiple layers — including a hat and scarf and thick socks.

The swearing-in ceremony begins at 12 p.m. Eastern, followed by the presidential parade and the Commander in Chief Ball, Liberty Inaugural Ball, and Starlight Ball.