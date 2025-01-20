Watch: Trump Performs Signature Dance with a Sword at Inauguration Ball

President Trump performed his signature dance while brandishing a sword at the inauguration ball on Monday night.

The moment became an instant viral hit and featured Trump holding a sword while on stage and dancing to the Village People’s “YMCA.” Take a look:

Reactions on social media were overwhelmingly enthusiastic.

As Breitbart News reported, the president closed out his inauguration eve with a dance alongside the Village People, which the group “happily” announced.

