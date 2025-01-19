Trump Dances with Village People to End Inauguration Eve Rally

President-elect Donald Trump danced with the Village People to their renowned song, “YMCA,” to end his inauguration eve rally in Washington, DC.

Trump’s final rally before his second term begins concluded in iconic fashion as the Village People joined him on stage at the Capital One Arena.

The 45th and soon-to-be 47th president, flanked by members of the group, broke out his iconic dance centerstage.

The spectacle went orbital on social media.

Eric Daughtry, the assistant news director of Florida’s Voice, wrote in a post on X, “THERE HE GOES!” adding that the moment was “Surreal.”

Toronto Sun political columnist Brian Lilley called the moment “the wildest end to a political rally I’ve ever seen.”

“THIS IS EPIC,” wrote Benny Johnson, host of the Benny Show Podcast, in a post on X.

Trump’s entrance into the Capital One Arena was arguably just as iconic as the end of his rally.

Trump emerged from the crowd, dozens of rows above the floor of the arena, as Lee Greenwood sang his classic “God Bless the USA.”

“I’m thrilled to be back with so many friends, supporters, and true American patriots on the eve of taking back our country; that’s what we’re going to do: take back our country,” Trump told supporters after taking the podium.

The rally came less than 24 hours before Trump takes the oath of office once again at high noon on Monday, ushering in a second term of his populist America First agenda. Due to blistering cold temperatures, the inauguration has been moved inside the U.S. Capitol for the first time since 1985, while the inaugural parade has been moved indoors to the Capital One Arena.