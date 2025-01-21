Former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. (Ret.) Mark Milley’s portrait, which was just unveiled 10 days ago at the Pentagon, has been taken down, according to a photo posted by CNN.

It is unclear who took it down. However, Katie Miller, former Trump administration official and wife of Stephen Miller, senior adviser to President Donald Trump, posted on X on Monday morning on January 20, the first day of Trump’s presidency: “This is coming down.”

Although the Trump administration has had a landing team at the Pentagon to prepare for the transition, Defense Secretary Nominee Pete Hegseth has not yet been confirmed by the full Senate nor sworn into office.

In the last few hours of his administration, former President Joe Biden issued a preemptive pardon to Milley, among others.

Milley, according to accounts that appeared in books while he was still serving, subverted Trump as he contested the 2020 outcome of the election by telling service chiefs and other senior military leaders to check with him before taking certain orders from Trump — putting himself in the chain of command when his position as an adviser to the president as chairman of the Joint Chiefs was not part of the chain of command.

In addition, according to those accounts, he also told Chinese leaders during the transition from Trump to Biden that he would give them a heads up if Trump decided to attack. His then-spokesman never denied Milley said those things, saying only that he has not read what was in the books’ accounts.

Milley also notoriously defended the teaching at West Point of Marxist-based Critical Race Theory, saying it was important to study. “I want to understand white rage and I’m white,” he said at a House Armed Services Committee hearing, using CRT terminology.

Army National Guard veteran and executive vice president of Article III Project Mark Lucas told Breitbart News in an exclusive statement that the removal of the portrait was appropriate and that Milley should lose his Ranger Tab as well.

“President Joe Biden’s pardon of General Mark Milley will cement his legacy as an embarrassment to our nation and potential traitor. The removal of his Pentagon portrait is appropriate due to his tainted service,” Lucas said.

“Milley’s failures brought dishonor to the United States of America. He abandoned our warfighters in Afghanistan resulting in the death of 12 servicemembers at Abbey Gate during the botched Afghanistan withdrawal.

“As a graduate of the United States Army Ranger school, I do not believe Milley lives up to the ‘Ranger Standard.’ He failed to measure up to the Ranger Creed we both accepted as young infantry officers. The fifth stanza in the creed says, ‘I will never leave a fallen comrade to fall into the hands of the enemy and under no circumstances will I ever embarrass my country,’” Lucas continued.

“I am advocating for his Ranger Tab to be revoked due to the unprecedented blanket pardon he received from President Biden.”

On Tuesday, Trump himself made it clear that Milley was fired from any affiliation with the United States government, including a seat on the National Infrastructure Advisory Council that Biden had appointed him to.

