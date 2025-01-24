The United States government has “failed a generation” by “neglecting to help young parents achieve the ingredients they need to [lead] a happy and meaningful life,” Vice President JD Vance (R) said at the 52nd annual March for Life in Washington, D.C. on Friday.

In his first public event since being sworn into office, Vance spoke of creating a culture of life in the United States by enabling young people and parents to thrive.

“A culture of radical individualism took root — one where the responsibilities and joys of the family life were seen as obstacles to overcome, not as personal fulfillment or personal blessings,” he said. “Our society has failed to recognize the obligation that one generation has to another is a core part of living in a society to begin with.”

“So let me say very simply, I want more babies in the United States of America. I want more happy children in our country, and I want beautiful young men and women who are eager to welcome them into the world and eager to raise them,” he continued, garnering cheers from the massive crowd in attendance. “And it is the task of our government to make it easier for young moms and dads to afford to have kids, to bring them into the world and to welcome them as the blessings that we know they are here at the March for Life.”

“Now, it should be easier: easier to raise a family, easier to find a good job, easier to build a home to raise that family in, easier to save up and purchase a good stroller, a crib for a nursery. We need a culture that celebrates life at all stages,” he said. “One that recognizes and truly believes that the benchmark of national success is not our GDP number or our stock market, but whether people feel that they can raise thriving and healthy families in our country.”

Vance also celebrated President Donald Trump’s pardoning of nearly two dozen pro-life activists who were targeted, and some imprisoned, by the pro-abortion Biden administration.

“I want to be clear that this administration stands by you. We stand with you. And most importantly, we stand with the most vulnerable and the basic principle that people exercising the right to protest on behalf of the most vulnerable should never have the government go after them ever again,” he said.

Vance also promised with Trump’s return to office, that “no longer will the federal government direct FBI raids on the home of people like Mark Houck and other Catholic and Christian activists who are fighting for the unborn every single day.”

“And no longer will our government throw pro-life protesters and activists, elderly grandparents, or anybody else in prison. It stopped on Monday, and we’re not going to let it come back to this country,” he added.

Vance concluded his speech by offering a piece of advice reminiscent of the Bible verse: “And let us not grow weary of doing good, for in due season we will reap, if we do not give up.”

“There was a point when I would get frustrated with people who didn’t see what we saw. I would get frustrated that people could look at a picture of a baby on an ultrasound and see, not a human being, but just a clump of cells,” he said. “But one of the things that being a father has taught me, and one of the things that being in politics has taught me over the last couple of years, is that it is a blessing to know the truth. And the truth is that unborn life is worthy of protection.”

“So please go forth, not with frustration, but with joy,” he said. “We are joyful to march for life. We are joyful to know that the picture on an ultrasound, that is a picture of a baby with hopes and dreams and potential to come.”

March for Life says it is “the largest annual human rights demonstration in the world,” and estimated it would draw around 150,000 marchers. This year’s theme is “Life: Why We March,” and is designed to “encourage pro-life advocates to draw renewed energy for this challenging moment in the movement by reflecting on the basic truth that inspires the pro-life cause: every human life – including the unborn and their mothers – is beautiful, has unique dignity, and worthy of protection,” according to the organization’s website.

The first March for Life occurred in 1974, a year after the Supreme Court issued its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which invented the constitutional “right” to abortion. In June of 2022, the Supreme Court overturned that decision in the Dobbs case and returned the issue of abortion to individual states. This year’s March for Life is the third march since the Dobbs decision was issued.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.