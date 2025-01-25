Trump Stops by Craps Table During Visit to Las Vegas Casino

President Donald Trump visited a craps table at the Circa Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, and was welcomed with chants of “USA! USA!” after delivering a speech on his no tax on tips policy agenda.

In a video posted to X by Margo Martin, the Special Assistant and Communications Adviser to Trump, a crowd on the casino floor could be heard chanting “USA! USA! USA!” as Trump is walking into the room.

In another video posted to X, Trump was seen stopping “by a Craps table” at the casino and interacting with people at the table.

“From the stage to the casino floor — President @realDonaldTrump is meeting the faces behind Las Vegas hospitality, thanking them for their hard work, and uniting with Circa CEO/Owner @DerekJStevens to empower the backbone of our city — the hardworking hospitality and gaming employees,” the Circa casino wrote in a post on X.

Nevada Lt. Gov. Stavros Anthony (R) expressed thankfulness for Trump “coming to the great state of Nevada,” and added that it was a “great turnout to greet him” at the casino.

“Thank you, President Trump for coming to the great state of Nevada, downtown Las Vegas,” Anthony wrote in a post on X. “Great turnout to greet him at Circa Casino and Resort.”

During his “No Tax on Tips Policy” speech, Trump announced that he would be “working with Congress” to get a bill on his desk to cut taxes for American workers and small businesses, and to keep his campaign promise of no tax on tips.

Trump previously announced during a campaign rally in June in Las Vegas that if elected president, his administration would eliminate taxes on tips. During a roundtable event in Michigan in June, Trump also vowed that his administration would not tax tips.