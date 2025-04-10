Watch Live: Hearing on Ending Daylight Saving Time

The Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation holds a hearing on ending daylight saving time on Thursday, April 10.

Americans on both sides of the political aisle have debated the merits of daylight saving time for years.

“People on both sides of the aisle have supported previous legislative efforts to ‘lock the clock,’ and understanding the implications of the time change is a priority for me as Chairman,” Sen. Ted Cruz stated. “I’m looking forward to a thoughtful discussion on the benefits and challenges to sticking with one national method for keeping time.”