Qatar Media Smeared Trump as ‘Nazi’ During His First Term

The state-controlled media in Qatar, a regime that has long been the patron of radical groups, smeared President Donald Trump as a “Nazi” and as a “vulgar” and “insufferable” person during his first term as president.

The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) compiled a collection of Qatari attacks on President Trump:

In the recent years, the Qatari press, both within Qatar and outside it, published many articles and cartoons vilifying U.S. President Donald Trump and condemning him, both as an individual and as a statesman. This was especially noticeable during Trump’s first term in office in 2017-2021. For example, during the 2020 presidential race and after he lost to Joe Biden, Qatari writers expressed satisfaction over his defeat and described him as “a nightmare weighing on the heart of the world,” as a “vulgar” person who “lies constantly” and as an “insufferable” man who would have destroyed the U.S. political system. They also described him as “the main and official sponsor of all forms of terror everywhere” and as a new, “more horrifying version” of Nazism.

The first Trump administration was initially suspicious of Qatar, and the regime then embarked on a charm offensive to bring Americans, including Jewish leaders, around to supporting it, or at least maintaining good relations.

However, Qatar has harbored the leaders of major anti-Israel terror organizations, notably Hamas.

It has represented Hamas in negotiations with Israel over the end to the war and the release of Israeli hostages.

