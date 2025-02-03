US Attorney Pledges to Protect DOGE Workers from Threats, Harassment

Ed Martin, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, on Monday wrote to Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) leader Elon Musk, pledging to protect DOGE workers against threats and harassment.

“Dear @elon, Please see this important letter. We will not tolerate threats against DOGE workers or law-breaking by the disgruntled. All the best. Ed Martin,” Martin wrote to Musk, the DOGE leader and owner of X.

Martin wrote to Musk as the media and left-leaning politicians have sought to harass and intimidate the DOGE workforce and stop their work to slash government waste, fraud, and abuse.

“I recognize that some of the staff at DOGE has been targeted publicly. At this time, I ask that you utilize me and my staff to assist in protecting the DOGE work and the DOGE workers,” Martin wrote. “Any threats, confrontations, or other actions in anyway that impact their work may break numerous laws.”

He continued:

Let me assure you of this: we will pursue any and all legal action against anyone who impedes your work or threatens your people. We will not act like the previous administration who looked the other way as the Antifa and BLM [Black Lives Matter] rioters as well as thugs and guns trashed our capital city. We will protect DOGE and other workers no matter what. One last warning for you: late last week, we indicted an economist who worked at the Fed for economic espionage for the Communist Chinese. Please be very aware that there are those who are acting against our American people in every way. Refer to us any questionable conduct or details that you find or notice.

“Thank you, receipt via X acknowledged,” Musk replied.