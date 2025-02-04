Rep. LaMonica McIver (D-NJ) went full Trump Derangement Syndrome this week, calling on Democrats to “shut down the city” in what she described as a “war” against the current administration.

Speaking at a protest with several other members of Congress in Washington, DC, in opposition to Trump ally Elon Musk’s influence on the federal government, McIver screamed into the microphone with a full call to war.

“We will not take this!” she exclaimed. “We will fight back! And goddammit, shut down the city!”

“We are at war,” she continued.

After lamenting Elon Musk’s access to the U.S. Treasury, McIver then repeated, “We are at war!”

The applauding crowd appeared to agree with her assertions.

According to Business Insider, three federal employee unions “have accused the Treasury Department of giving Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency unlawful access to sensitive information.”

“In a lawsuit filed Monday, lawyers acting for the Alliance for Retired Americans, the American Federation of Government Employees, and the Service Employees International Union said Scott Bessent, the Treasury secretary, violated federal law when he shared the department’s data with DOGE,” it added.

“Federal laws protect sensitive personal and financial information from improper disclosure and misuse, including by barring disclosure to individuals who lack a lawful and legitimate need for it,” the lawyers wrote. “In his first week as Treasury Secretary, defendant Bessent violated these restrictions.”

President Donald Trump told reporters this week that he gave Musk access to Treasury data as a means to identify wasteful government spending.

“He’s got access only to letting people go that he thinks are no good, if we agree with him. And it’s only if we agree with him,” Trump said.

“Elon can’t do and won’t do anything without our approval, and we will give him the approval where appropriate,” Trump added.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt likewise told reporters that Musk had “abided by all applicable federal laws” as a “special government employee.”

