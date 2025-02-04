FBI officials acknowledged over 5,000 employees worked on investigations related to January 6, CNN reported Tuesday.

The numbers reveal for the first time the scope of the federal government’s resources devoted to the J6 investigations, which took place while violent crime in urban America soared 40 percent from 2019 to 2023 under the Biden administration, according to the federal government’s own numbers.

The Department of Justice asked the FBI Friday to provide by Tuesday at noon the details of all its employees who worked on January 6 investigations.

The agency, which employs around 38,000 employees and 13,000 agents, provided details for more than 5,000 employees it says worked on J6 investigations. CNN did not break down the roles of the 5,000 employees.

Trump has alleged the Department of Justice and FBI were weaponized against him and his supporters at the expense of their crimefighting missions. He pledged during his campaign to root out corruption in the federal government and refocus federal law enforcement agencies on their intended functions.

FBI employees have fought to hide their roles in J6 investigations. Several anonymous FBI employees joined in a class-action lawsuit to sue the Justice Department Tuesday over its demands, accusing it of violating the Constitution and privacy laws by requiring employees to fill out surveys “about their positions at the bureau and specific roles in January 6 investigations, including whether they executed arrests, participated in grand jury investigations or testified at trials,” according to the CNN report.

Acting Attorney General Emil Bove requested the information in a Friday memo. “Upon receipt of the requested information, the office of the deputy attorney general will commence a review process to determine whether any additional personnel actions are necessary,” Bove wrote.

The employee information submitted by the FBI included employee ID numbers, job titles, and their roles in the investigations, but not names.

