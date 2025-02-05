Secret Service Surround Man Who Tried to Jump White House Fence

Dramatic video on Monday emerged of a man dressed in all black who tried to jump the White House perimeter fence.

Tourists filmed an intruder charging toward the fence on the South Grounds of the White House on Monday.

Officers watched as the mysterious climber reached the top of the high White House barrier with Secret Service agents swiftly racing towards the fence.

The climber then found himself stuck at the top of the fence and proceeded to climb down.

David Stanley, who filmed the “surreal” situation, said the man exclaimed, “F*ck it” before attempting to climb the fence.

FOX5 DC reported:

Secret Service officers immediately responded to the scene where the individual was climbing and Stanley says rooftop snipers were “scurrying around” and K9s were racing on the lawn. The individual was subsequently taken into custody by our officers. No identifying information has been released at this time and Secret Service has not said why the man began climbing the fence.

The 18-acre White House property is secured by uniformed officers, special agents, and advanced protection systems.

It remains unclear if the suspect will face charges about the incident.