King Abdullah II of Jordan told President Trump at the White House on Tuesday that his country would give refuge to 2,000 children from Gaza who are sick with cancer or other illnesses.

During a meeting with Trump on Tuesday, the king said to “keep in mind that there is a plan from Egypt” and other Arab countries, and that they had to look out for the best interests of the people of the United States, Jordan, and the Middle East.

“One of the things that we can do right away is take 2,000 children that are either cancer children or in very ill-state to Jordan as quickly as possible,” the Jordanian king said. “And, then wait for the Egyptians to present their plan on how we can work with president.”

In response to the king’s announcement, Trump described it as a “beautiful gesture.”

The king’s offer to take in 2,000 sick children from the Gaza Strip comes as the Egyptian and Jordanian governments have previously rejected taking in displaced refugees from Gaza.

Breitbart News’s John Hayward previously reported Trump’s statement that he is “committed to buying and owning Gaza,” explaining that, due to the destruction from the fighting between Israel and Hamas, “there’s nothing to move back into.”

“There’s nothing to move back into,” Trump said. “The place is a demolition site. The remainder will be demolished. Everything’s demolished.”

In the aftermath of Hamas’s attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, which left roughly 1,200 Israelis dead and over 200 people taken as hostages, Israel launched a self-defense operation in the Hamas-controlled territory of the Gaza Strip.