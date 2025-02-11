One Dead, Four Injured as Private Jets Collide at Arizona’s Scottsdale Airport

Two private planes collided Monday on the runway of Scottsdale Airport in Arizona, with four people injured and one killed in the incident.

The midsize business jet hit another midsize business jet parked on private property, according to Kelli Kuester, aviation planning and outreach coordinator at the facility, AP reports.

The outlet detailed the jet veered off the runway and collided with the Gulfstream 200 jet that was parked, according to Kuester. It appeared that the primary landing gear of the arriving jet failed, resulting in the collision, she said.

Kuester said four people were on the arriving jet, which had come from Austin, Texas, and one was in the parked plane.

Two people injured in the collision were taken to trauma centers and one was in stable condition at a hospital, Scottsdale Fire Department Capt. Dave Folio said. He said they were working to recover the body of the person killed in the collision.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to everybody involved in this,” Folio said.

Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil was identified as the owner of the Learjet.

In a statement posted to X on Monday, representatives for Neil confirmed he was not aboard the jet at the time of the incident.

The exact cause of the incident remains unknown and Neil’s representative called it a “rapidly evolving situation,” while offering “thoughts and prayers” to everyone involved.

More to come…