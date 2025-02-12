First lady Melania Trump announced that public tours of the White House that had been placed on pause would be resuming later this month, expressing that there was “much to learn,” not just about the presidency, but about the first families who have lived there.

In a post on X, the first lady shared a press release announcing that the White House would be opening for public tours on February 25, 2025. Melania Trump expressed that she and President Donald Trump were “excited to reopen the White House” to people interested in touring and learning about the “iconic and beautiful landmark.”

“The President and I are excited to reopen the White House to those interested in the extraordinary story of this iconic and beautiful landmark,” Trump wrote in her post. “There is much to learn about the American Presidency, the First Families who have lived here, and our Nation’s rich history from a firsthand experience at the White House.”

“This opportunity is unique among nations around the globe—a tradition we are honored to continue for the hundreds of thousands of visitors who come each year,” the first lady continued.

The press release went on to say:

Public tours must be requested through Members of Congress, and requests may be submitted up to three months in advance. Tours are scheduled on a first-come-first-served basis. Tours are self-guided, typically last 45 minutes, and will generally be available from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday as well as 7:30 a.m. t0 1:30 p.m. Friday through Saturday (excluding Federal holidays or unless otherwise noted.) When possible, public tour hours will be extended based on the official White House schedule.

In October 2024, former first lady Jill Biden announced that there was a “revamped tour” of the White House, which included “new digital exhibits, an expanded route and more access to rooms,” according to the Hill.