Watch Live: Karoline Leavitt Holds White House Press Briefing

Trump Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks to reporters at the White House on Wednesday, February 12.

Leavitt’s press briefing at the White House comes after the Senate voted earlier Wednesday to confirm Tulsi Gabbard as Trump’s Director of National Intelligence.

In her first briefing, Leavitt announced that the Trump administration would feature new media voices in its commitment to free speech, seating Breitbart Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle at the front of the room and giving him the second question of her White House career.