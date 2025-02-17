Rep. Eric Swalwell Falsely Claims Trump Had ‘More Plane Crashes’ in First Month Than Any President

Far-left Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) falsely claimed that “no president has had more planes crash in their first month in office than Donald Trump,” a statement easily debunked by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

Responding to the news of a single-engine plane that crashed shortly after takeoff from a small Georgia airport in a Saturday night incident that killed both people on board, the California congressman claimed that President Trump had the most crashes under his belt within the first month in office than any under president:

However, publicly available NTSB data shows the agency investigated 55 plane accidents in the U.S., with 24 resulting in injuries or death, during former President Joe Biden’s first month in office.

In Trump’s first month in office, 35 U.S. incidents were recorded in the NTSB investigation database, with 12 resulting in injuries or death.

In relation to the devastating Blackhawk military helicopter crash into the American Airlines flight that resulted in 67 deaths near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in late January, the NTSB said the U.S. Army crew aboard the chopper did not hear a message instructing them to “pass behind the” regional jet.

During a press briefing last Friday, NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy revealed that the crew on the Blackhawk never heard the instructions to avoid the passenger plane “because the helicopter’s microphone key was depressed right then”:

“At 8:47:42 or 17 seconds before impact, a radio transmission from the tower was audible on both CVR’s directing the Blackhawk to pass behind the CRJ,” Homendy said. “CVR data from the Blackhawk indicated that the portion of the transmission that stated, ‘Pass behind the’ may not have been received by the Blackhawk crew.”

“Transmission was stepped on by a point eight second mic key from the Black Hawk,” she continued. “The Black Hawk was keying the mic to communicate with ATC.”