Video: Dramatic Footage Shows Delta Plane Crashing and Flipping over in Toronto

Dramatic video footage has emerged showing a Delta Air Lines jet, flying in snowy conditions, overturning and landing upside down and burning on the tarmac at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday afternoon, with all 80 onboard surviving.

Eighteen people were taken to hospitals after the crash of the plane that originated in Minneapolis, airport’s Fire Chief Todd Aitken said during a news conference Monday night, as Breitbart News reported.

Airport officials said “all passengers and crew are accounted for,” according to a post X.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

UPI reports an investigation into the near tragedy will be led by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada, but the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board and FAA will send investigators to assist in Toronto.

Meanwhile other video has emerged showing the desperate passengers trying to escape the wreck after it finally ground to a halt on the runway.

The plane carried four crew members. Twenty-two of passengers were Canadians.

Delta flight 4819 was operated by Endeavor Air, a subsidiary of Delta. The plane, a Bombardier CRJ900, is a twin-engine, short-haul, regional jet that seats 80.

The CRJ900, a popular regional jet, was developed by Canadian aerospace company Bombardier. It’s in the same family of aircraft as the CRJ700, the type of plane involved in the midair collision near Reagan National Airport on Jan. 29.