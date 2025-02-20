Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard has identified about $20 million a year in savings for taxpayers by ordering her department’s staff to cut all Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs in coordination with President Donald Trump’s executive order ending DEI, Breitbart News has learned exclusively.

A senior intelligence official for the U.S. confirmed to Breitbart News exclusively that Gabbard’s DEI-elimination directive to all staff of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) will save almost $20 million a year for taxpayers.

In addition to that order, Gabbard also ordered ODNI staff to stop attending any and all conference not central to the ODNI mission or that do not have “defined deliverables,” per this official. That second order is expected to save taxpayers another $3 million a year.

Gabbard also ordered a review to determine any ODNI personnel not working at ODNI headquarters in Washington, DC–like staff based elsewhere throughout the country–to determine if those people are serving the mission of protecting the safety and security of the American people. If such personnel are determined to not fit that description, Gabbard per a U.S. official will order those positions to be eliminated–a move that is expected to save taxpayers another approximately $1 million a year at least.

Gabbard was confirmed by the Senate last week after a contentious confirmation process but has hit the ground running. Immediately after her confirmation, she went to the Munich Security Conference to deliver remarks in Germany to world leaders, and now she’s hacking away at waste, fraud, and abuse in the Intelligence Community.

She is also instrumental in helping with Trump’s broader peace agenda, working to negotiate the end of the war in Ukraine and focusing on broader peace initiatives across the Middle East as well.

In addition, Gabbard has been meeting this week with ODNI staff upon her return from Europe and focusing on getting control of the broader Intelligence Community (IC).