President Donald Trump and Gov. Janet Mills (D-ME) had a contentious exchange over her defiance of his executive order protecting women’s sports.

Trump called out the Maine governor at the Governors Working Session at the White House on Friday for opposing the order that aimed to protect women’s sports.

“I signed an executive order banning men from playing in women’s sports. Many Democrats are fighting me on that. I hope you continue because you’ll never win another race,” he told Democrat governors before zoning in on Mills.

The order rewrites Title IX to withhold funds from schools where biologically male athletes can compete with girls and women, as Breitbart News noted.

“Are you not going to comply with it?” Trump asked Mills.

“I’m complying with state and federal laws,” she said.

“Well, we are the federal law,” Trump responded. “Well, you better do it. You better do it because you’re not going to get any federal funding at all if you don’t.”

“And by the way, your population, even though it’s somewhat liberal — although I did very well there — your population doesn’t want men playing in women’s sports,” he added.

Mills said she would see Trump in court, and he declared he looked forward to it.

“That should be a really easy one, and enjoy your life after governor because I don’t think you’ll be in elected politics,” he said to conclude the back-and-forth.

Trump said Thursday night as well that he will withhold federal funding from Maine unless it complies with the order.

A New York Times/Ipsos poll published in January found that almost 80 percent of Americans are against biological men competing in women’s sports, while just 18 percent support it.

The poll sampled 2,128 Americans from January 2 through 10 and has a margin of error of ±2.6 percentage points.