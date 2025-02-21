President Trump announced on Thursday that Maine will lose federal funding if it keeps defying his executive order and allowing men to play in women’s sports.

The president issued his declaration when speaking before a crowd of Republican governors in Washington on Thursday.

“We’re not going to give them any federal funding, none whatsoever, until they clean that up,” Trump said.

As Breitbart News reported earlier this month, the president signed an executive order to “re-write federal Title IX education rules to withhold federal funds from schools that allow transgender athletes to play as females.”

“Another aspect of the order would charge the Department of Homeland Security with the task of denying visas to foreign trans athletes who want to enter the U.S. to compete among women,” it added.

According to Bloomberg, a Republican state lawmaker in Maine posted a photo “on her Facebook page of a female high school athlete she said was transgender and had previously competed as a boy,” which later went viral online in conservative circles.

President Trump issued his declaration in the same week it was reported that a Christian girls basketball team in California will be forced to compete against a team with a transgender player as the state continues to defy the recent executive order.

“An upcoming high school girls’ basketball playoff game will feature an openly transgender athlete playing for San Francisco Waldorf against Cornerstone Christian on Saturday,” reported Fox News. “The same trans athlete played for Waldorf’s girls’ volleyball team this past fall, prompting Stone Ridge Christian to forfeit a playoff match.”

California has said it will defy the order in accordance with the state’s law.

“The CIF provides students with the opportunity to belong, connect, and compete in education-based experiences in compliance with California law [Education Code section 221.5. (f)] which permits students to participate in school programs and activities, including athletic teams and competitions, consistent with the student’s gender identity, irrespective of the gender listed on the student’s records,” the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) said in a statement.

