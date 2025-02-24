Marsha Blackburn Requests Unredacted Epstein Logs from Kash Patel

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) asked newly confirmed FBI Director Kash Patel to release the flight logs from Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet as well as the records of the infamous “little black book,” citing the desperate need for transparency.

According to the press release, Blackburn is also requesting “all video surveillance footage from Jeffrey Epstein’s residence in Palm Beach, Florida” as well. The senator reminded Americans that Patel committed to working to provide transparency on all things related to the late convicted sex criminal.

“The American people deserve to know exactly who was affiliated with this network,” Blackburn said in the February 24 letter sent to Patel.

“As you know, over the course of many years, Jeffrey Epstein built a heinous global sex trafficking network that caused irreparable harm to countless women. Since Mr. Epstein’s death in 2019, there is still much about this tragic case that is not known — including the names of his associates that are listed in the flight logs of his private jet and in Ghislaine Maxwell’s ‘little black book,'” she wrote, noting that only redacted portions of the book have been released in lawsuits. She continued, explaining that it is “paramount that the FBI provide full transparency to the American people and immediately release the complete, unredacted records in this case.”

Former FBI Director Christopher Wray was “unwilling to provide this crucially important transparency,” Blackburn continued.

“In fact, despite informing me during his December 2023 appearance before the Judiciary Committee that he would ‘get with [his] team and figure out if there’s more information we can provide’ on the Epstein matter, Director Wray never provided any such follow-up information,” she said.

“As noted above, you have committed to bringing transparency back to the FBI and rooting out the two-tiered system of justice that has operated there for far too long,” she said, requesting specific items, as follows:

1. The complete flight logs from Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet and helicopter.

2. Any records that were in Ghislaine Maxwell’s possession that contain the names of

individuals associated with Ms. Maxwell or Mr. Epstein, including but not limited to

Maxwell’s “little black book.”

3. All video surveillance footage from Jeffrey Epstein’s Palm Beach, Florida, residence.

4. Any other documents, records, or memoranda related to the Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine

Maxwell matters.

Blackburn noted that the information on those who were connected and involved with Epstein’s “abhorrent conduct is long overdue.”

The letter follows Attorney General Pam Bondi confirming that the files relating to Epstein’s client list were on her desk for her to review.

“It’s sitting on my desk right now to review,” she said during an appearance on America Reports. “That’s been a directive by President Trump. I’m reviewing that, I’m reviewing JFK files, MLK files. That’s all in the process of being reviewed because that was done at the directive of the president — from all of these agencies.”