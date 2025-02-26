Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell on Wednesday sent a memo to the entire department ordering the removal of all official online content promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion in line with President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s priorities, Breitbart News has learned.

In a memo titled “Digital Content Refresh,” Parnell instructed all senior Pentagon leaders, combatant commanders, and defense agency and field activity directors to remove Department of Defense news and feature articles, photos, and videos promoting DEI. The memo states:

By March 5, 2025, Components must take all practicable steps, consistent with records management requirements, to remove al DoD news and feature articles, photos, and videos that promote Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI). All articles, photos, and videos removed from DoD websites and social media platforms must be archived and retained in accordance with applicable records management policies.

It adds:

DEl content includes but is not limited to information that promotes programs, concepts, or materials about critical race theory, gender ideology, and preferential treatment or quotas based upon sex, race or ethnicity, or other DEI-related matters with respect ot promotion and selection reform, advisory boards, councils, and working groups. Content requiring removal also includes that which is counter to merit-based or color-blind policies (e.g., articles that focus on immutable characteristics, such as race, ethnicity, or sex) or promotes cultural awareness months as outlined in Secretary Hegseth’s January 31, 2025, Memorandum, “Identity Months Dead at DoD.”

It said explicitly that the guidance does not apply to content required by law to be publicly available or related to normal installation or component operations and activities, including but not limited to, customer-focused content such as:

Base conditions, activities, and services;

Current and historical leadership biographies;

DoD Education Activity school activities, operations and notifications; and

Morale, Welfare, and Recreation and Commissary operations and activities.

Digital Content Refresh by Kristina Wong on Scribd

Parnell said if an organization believes an exception or extension is necessary, it must submit a detailed justification to his office before noon on March 5, 2025.

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on ”X”, Truth Social, or on Facebook.