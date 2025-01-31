Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Friday issued guidance to the entire Department of Defense to end the practice of celebrating months tied to racial or gender identities using official resources.

He said in his guidance: “Our unity and purpose are instrumental to meeting the Department’s warfighting mission. Efforts to divide the force – to put one group ahead of another – erode camaraderie and threaten mission execution.”

He added:

Going forward, DoD Components and Military Departments will not use official resources, to include man-hours, to host celebrations or events related to cultural awareness months, including National African American/Black History Month, Women’s History Month, Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, National Hispanic Heritage Month, National Disability Employment Awareness Month, and National American Indian Heritage Month. Service members and civilians remain permitted to attend these events in an unofficial capacity outside of duty hours.

He said that military installations, units, and offices are still encouraged to “celebrate the valor and success of military heroes of all races, genders, and backgrounds as we restore our warrior culture and ethos.”

“We are proud of our warriors and their history, but we will focus on the character of their service instead of their immutable characteristics,” he said, concluding, “This guidance is effectively immediately.”

The move follows a memo he issued earlier in the week implementing President Donald Trump’s executive order banning Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) in the military.

