Pro-Palestinian protesters took over an academic building at Barnard College in New York, the sister college of Columbia University, according to several reports.

In a post on X from Jessica Costescu, a reporter with the Washington Free Beacon, protesters were seen appearing to force their way into a building at Barnard College.

Protesters could be heard chanting, “Free, free Palestine,” and “There is only one solution, intifada revolution.”

In another post on X, Shoshana Aufzien, a student at the college, wrote that the Columbia University Apartheid Divest group was “occupying Millbank Hall @BarnardCollege.”

“They’re impeding students from going to class,” Aufzien added. “This is unacceptable.”

In another post on X, Elisha Baker wrote that “protesters @BarnardCollege have flooded the main building, chanting and drumming while trying to block public safety officers with their keffiyehs.”

“The building is locked down and students cannot get to classes,” Baker added. “And yes, this is inside an academic building during class.”

The protest in the building on campus comes after two students from Barnard College were expelled “more than a month after masked anti-Israel protesters stormed a Columbia University class about the Jewish state’s history,” according to the New York Post.

Laura Rosenbury, the president of Barnard College, explained to the outlet that “when rules are broken, when there is no remorse, no reflection, and no willingness to change,” they must take action.

Breitbart News reached out to Barnard College for a statement but did not receive a response by the time of publication.