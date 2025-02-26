Watch Live: Senate Hearing on Combatting Drug Trafficking

The Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation holds a hearing on combatting drug trafficking on Wednesday, February 26.

“The Biden administration turned a blind eye to the deadly connection between their open border policies and illegal drug trafficking. Under the leadership of President Trump, the days of open U.S. borders and cartels operating with impunity are over,” Chairman Sen. Ted Cruz stated.

“This hearing will explore how Congress can assist the Trump administration in bringing the fight to dangerous cartels that threaten the safety of the American people, our security, and our way of life,” he continued. “The Commerce Committee will hear from experts what tools the Coast Guard needs to dismantle this dangerous drug trade that’s fueling a crisis in our nation.”