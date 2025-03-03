Pete Hegseth Dunks on Russian ‘Reset’ Architect Hillary Clinton

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s attempt to attack Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth failed when he noted that the New York Democrat once tried, and failed, to “reset” relations with Russia.

A report stated that Hegseth ordered the U.S. Cyber Command to pause offensive operations against Russia in what may be included as part of the Trump administration’s efforts to strike peace between Ukraine and Russia.

Clinton wrote, in response to the report, “Wouldn’t want to hurt Putin’s feelings.”

In 2009, then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton presented Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavror with a red “reset” button to symbolize the thawing relations betwen the two nuclear power countries.

The Blaze wrote:

Although Clinton is now critical of the Trump administration’s efforts to improve diplomatic relations with the nuclear power, at the time she and her boss thought it was a worthwhile pursuit. The picture, taken a year after Russia’s invasion of Georgia and few years ahead of Russia’s invasion of the Crimean Peninsula, shows Clinton presenting Lavrov — dubbed by some Western diplomats as a “mouthpiece for Putin” — with a red button symbolizing her desire to improve relations between Washington and Moscow.

However, the stunt failed as the button contained the English word for reset and intended to have the Russian word for reset; however, the word for “overload” was used instead.

“Does the Fake News Media remember when Crooked Hillary Clinton as Secretary of State was begging Russia to be our friend with the misspelled reset button? Obama tried also but he had zero chemistry with Putin,” Trump wrote in November 2017, mocking Clinton.

In response to Clinton’s post, Hegseth responded with a picture of her Russian reset button gaffe:

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on X @SeanMoran3.