Theme of First Trump 2.0 Address to Congress Revealed

President Donald Trump is moving at breakneck speed to advance his America First agenda, and on Tuesday night during primetime, he will address Congress and the American people to give an account of his administration’s progress.

The theme of his joint address to Congress will be “Renewal of the American Dream,” Fox News Digital reports, citing White House officials.

According to the report, Trump’s address will feature four main sections: accomplishments from Trump’s second term thus far at home and abroad, what the Trump administration has done for the economy, the president’s renewed push for Congress to pass additional funding for border security, and the president’s plans for peace around the globe.

Trump’s speech “will be must-see TV,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News Digital.

“President Trump has accomplished more in one month than any president in four years, and the renewal of the American Dream is well underway,” she said. “In his joint address to Congress, President Trump will celebrate his extraordinarily successful first month in office while outlining his bold, ambitious and commonsense vision for the future.”

Trump took to Truth Social Monday to tease his address.

“TOMORROW NIGHT WILL BE BIG,” he said. “I WILL TELL IT LIKE IT IS!”

Trump’s address is scheduled to begin Tuesday at 9:00 p.m. ET in the House of Representatives’ chamber of the U.S. Capitol.

Bradley Jaye is Deputy Political Editor for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter and Instagram @BradleyAJaye.