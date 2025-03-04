Hawaii Democrat Rep. Jill Tokuda donned a hot pink blazer with the U.S. Constitution’s Fourteenth Amendment and Article 1, Section 9 written on it in the audience of President Donald Trump’s joint address to Congress on Tuesday night.

Tokuda, who represents the district formerly lead by Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard, added the writing to her jacket sometime earlier in the day, Gray Media reporter Leah Vredenbregt noted:

The congresswoman’s lapel read “We the People,” while one sleeve stated, “…nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.”

Her other sleeve referenced the first article of the Constitution, which states, “No Money shall be drawn from the Treasury, but in Consequence of Appropriations made by Law; and a regular Statement and Account of the Receipts and Expenditures of all public Money shall be published from time to time”

Tokuda spent Monday evening protesting outside of the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) over funding cuts made by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), yelling “Get your f*cking hands out of our building” into the microphone: