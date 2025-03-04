Democrats pulled a number of shenanigans during President Donald Trump’s speech to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night, including waving paddles printed with various irate slogans.

As Trump spoke of his accomplishments less than two months into his second term, Democrats remained seated and flashed paddles that read, “FALSE,” “Save Medicaid,” and “Musk Steals,” doubling down on their apparent distaste for the tech billionaire’s mission to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse from the federal government.

Far-left Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) appeared to bring her own small whiteboard, which she held up during the speech with “That’s a LIE!” scrawled across it in black marker.

Besides the quiet defiance of their wordy paddles, a number of Democrats walked out of the chamber as Trump spoke.

Trump directly called out Democrats to their faces during his speech, noting that there is “nothing” he could do or say that would lead to them cheering for him.

“It’s just so sad, and it shouldn’t be this way,” Trump said.

“Just this one night, join us,” Trump said to Democrats, asking them to support him in Making America Great Again.

During the first few minutes of his speech, Democrats screamed and cried every time Trump spoke. After a few incidents, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) warned Democrats the Sergeant-at-Arms would “restore order to the joint session” if they kept disrupting the president’s speech.

Rep. Al Green (D-TX) ended up being removed from the chamber after he kept yelling and refused to take his seat. Republicans chanted as he was escorted out, “na na na, hey hey hey, good-bye!”