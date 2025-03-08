Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) said that Republicans can defy history and expand their House majority if they deliver “meaningful” results and if Democrats continue to look “childish.”

Perry spoke to Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle as House Republicans are slated to pass their continuing resolution (CR), which would keep the government open while maintaining federal spending levels.

The CR is meant to prevent Democrats from disrupting Republican efforts to slash waste, fraud, and abuse as well as to prepare the Trump “Big Beautiful” bill that would extend and expand the 2017 Trump Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, secure the border, expand energy production, and slash spending.

The massive legislation, Perry said, would help deliver on Trump’s legislative mandate, as he said last week during his address to Congress.

Despite this historic mandate delivered by Trump’s significant electoral victory in the 2024 presidential election, midterm elections tend to result in losses for the party of the sitting president, in this case the Republicans.

As Boyle and Perry noted, the only true exceptions to this trend in modern American electoral history are during President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s reign in 1934 and that of President W. Bush in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

To defy these odds, Perry said that Republicans have to deliver historical results.

The Keystone State conservative said Republicans “need to be bold” and they have to deliver legislation that is “meaningful and yields results.”

He continued, saying that if Republicans can revitalize the economy through cutting spending and other measures, interest rates can come crashing down and the “economy will pick up.”

Lower interest rates may mean that Americans may find it easier to finance an automobile or obtain a mortgage for a house.

He added that Democrats look increasingly out of touch and even “childish,” noting that Democrats could not celebrate law enforcement or a man getting in to West Point military academy, among other things.

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Eastern.

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on X @SeanMoran3.