House Passes CR in Huge Step Forward for Trump Agenda

President Donald Trump is halfway home towards cementing the first step of his government spending agenda.

The House passed a continuing resolution (CR) Tuesday to continue current spending levels – with some modifications favored by Republicans – through the end of the fiscal year September 30.

The vote on the relatively clean CR followed a successful procedural vote earlier in the afternoon that cleared the way for passage.

The final tally was 217 to 213. Only one Republican, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), opposed the legislation. Rep. Jared Golden (D-ME) was the sole Democrat to cross the aisle.

Conservatives have long loathed CRs, yet Trump not only won them over but enlisted them to publicly advocate for the legislation. Trump’s commitment to enacting spending cuts, made evident by Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), made the difference.

The CR freezes current spending through the end of the fiscal year, with some modifications including an additional $485 million for Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to continue Trump’s border security efforts.

Democrats preferred a shorter-term CR, ostensibly to continue working on each of the twelve appropriations bills that comprise congressionally-approved discretionary spending.

Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and other high-ranking Trump officials personally worked Republicans House members on the bill, which now goes to the Senate.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) announced he will oppose the measure, which means at least eight Democrats must support the CR to prevent a shutdown before the Friday deadline.

Once the fight to keep the government open is completed, Trump and his administration can train their focus on the ongoing work to find waste, fraud, and abuse to eliminate.

Bradley Jaye is Deputy Political Editor for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter and Instagram @BradleyAJaye.